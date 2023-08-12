• Partners Pan-Atlantic University, Master Card

By Chinelo Obogo

Wema Bank Plc, on Friday, announced its partnership with Entrepreneurial Development Centre of Pan-Atlantic University (EDC) and Master Cards to support and train 10,000 young women in various businesses and vocations.

This was disclosed at an event tagged: “Transforming Nigerian Youth Programme,” held at Wema Bank headquarters in Marina, Lagos.

Speaking at the event, the bank’s Executive Director, Retail and Digital Business, Tunde Mabawonku, described the event as an inception of a powerful collaboration that will positively impact the lives of the people.

Mabawonku said that the partnership would drive inclusivity, advance the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), foster legitimate job opportunities for our vibrant youth, and catalyse change in the lives of individuals, enterprises, and families nationwide.

He said: “With great pride, we embrace the role of architects in this initiative, igniting a spark that promises to set a journey of growth and progress into motion.”

The bank’s Divisional Head of Retail and Small and Medium Enterprise (SME), Ayodele Olojede, said the collaboration was poised to empower female customers by enhancing their skills, unleashing their potential, boosting employability, and ultimately equipping them to become successful entrepreneurs in their right.

“Through this alliance, 10,000 female business owners who are valued customers of Wema Bank will receive complimentary training from seasoned professionals, courtesy of Pan-Atlantic University’s Entrepreneurial Development Centre.

“Among these, 50 individuals will earn the prestigious opportunity to become certified Business Development Support Providers (BDSPs) through SMEDAN. Moreover, in our commitment to nurturing exceptional entrepreneurs, we are pleased to provide grants and seed funding of up to N500, 000 each, enabling them to translate their learning into tangible business success.”