By Chinelo Obogo

Wema Bank has shown support for the tech sector by hosting an executive meet and greet in alignment with a budding partnership with Emergency Response Africa, a health startup and Dozzia, an education startup.

The health start up offers a digital platform for first aid responder services, while the education startup provides safety management system designed to collect and store accurate data for schools, parents and their wards.

This bank said the event underscores its unwavering commitment to nurturing entrepreneurial ventures of startups within the health and education sectors, cementing its position as a catalyst for transformative change.

Wema Bank’s dedication to propelling growth and fostering innovation in the health and education sectors is manifest through its steadfast support of startups across diverse verticals.

Recognising the immense potential of technology-driven solutions in healthcare and education, the bank has taken decisive strides to provide comprehensive assistance, encompassing financial backing, mentorship, strategic guidance, and marketing expertise.

During the event, the Executive Director of Retail and Digital Business at Wema Bank, Tunde Mabawonku, expressed his enthusiasm for the burgeoning partnership, stating, “We are privileged to witness the extraordinary potential and groundbreaking solutions presented by these remarkable startups.

“Wema Bank remains resolute in empowering these visionary entrepreneurs by providing robust financial support, strategic guidance, and access to our extensive network. We firmly believe that their innovative solutions have the capacity to revolutionize the healthcare and education sectors, fostering positive societal impact and driving economic growth,” he said.

Wema Bank’s steadfast commitment to nurturing startups in these sectors, positions us as a formidable force driving progress in these industries. By extending vital financial resources, industry expertise, and collaborative opportunities, the bank actively cultivates an ecosystem conducive to innovation, growth, and long-term sustainability.

Astge bank spearheads the charge for innovation and advancement, Nigeria’s health and education sectors can anticipate unprecedented breakthroughs and transformative solutions that will shape the future of healthcare and education. Through strategic partnerships, visionary leadership, and unwavering support, the bank remains at the forefront of driving positive change and empowering the next generation of trailblazing startups.