By Chinelo Obogo

Wema Bank on Friday, announced its partnership with Entrepreneurial Development Centre of Pan-Atlantic University (EDC) and Master Cards to support and train 10,000 young women in various businesses and vocations.

This was disclosed at an event tagged: “Transforming Nigerian Youth Programme,” held at Wema Bank head quarters in Marina, Lagos.

Speaking at the event, Wema Bank’s Executive Director, Retail and Digital Business, Tunde Mabawonku, described the event as an inception of a powerful collaboration that will positively impact the lives of the people.

Mabawonku said that the partnership would drive inclusivity, advance the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), foster legitimate job opportunities for our vibrant youth, and catalyse change in the lives of individuals, enterprises, and families nationwide.

He said: “With great pride, we embrace the role of architects in this initiative, igniting a spark that promises to set a journey of growth and progress into motion.”

The bank’s Divisional Head of Retail and Small and Medium Enterprise (SME), Ayodele Olojede, said the collaboration was poised to empower female customers by enhancing their skills, unleashing their potential, boosting employability, and ultimately equipping them to become successful entrepreneurs in their right.

“Through this alliance, 10,000 female business owners who are valued customers of Wema Bank will receive complimentary training from seasoned professionals, courtesy of Pan-Atlantic University’s Entrepreneurial Development Centre.

“Among these, 50 individuals will earn the prestigious opportunity to become certified Business Development Support Providers (BDSPs) through SMEDAN. Moreover, in our commitment to nurturing exceptional entrepreneurs, we are pleased to provide grants and seed funding of up to N500,000 each, enabling them to translate their learning into tangible business success.

“As pioneers of this transformative capacity-building initiative, we are eager to witness the remarkable positive changes that will emerge from this programme. Our heartfelt gratitude goes out to everyone participating both virtually and in person. We extend our sincere congratulations in advance to the 10,000 business magnates-in-the-making who will shape the future with their endeavors, she said.”

She added that Wema Bank has consistently championed an inclusive and rewarding banking experience for every valued customer. Our unwavering commitment to inclusivity has led to the establishment of SARA, our dedicated proposition for women, designed to provide robust solutions and cultivate a supportive community.

On her part, Director at EDC, Nneka Okekerau said the training cut across those who are entrepreneurs in creative, digital and agribusiness sectors, stressing that there was a need to change the mindset to get positive results.