By Chinelo Obogo, Lagos

In recognition of his inspirational leadership, outstanding financial growth, innovation, and significant contribution to the success of the banking and financial services sector, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Wema Bank, Mr Moruf Oseni, has been awarded Top CEO of the Year at the BusinessDay Top 25 CEOs awards.

The awards celebrate the visionary leaders of companies listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange and are reserved especially for those who have not only exhibited outstanding financial growth but have also made significant contributions to the advancement of their respective sectors.

Commenting on the award, the CEO of Wema Bank, Mr Oseni, said, “It is an honour to be recognised as one of the Top 25 CEOs in Nigeria. This award means a lot to us as a bank, considering the journey of transformation and innovation that we have embarked upon as an organisation over the years. I dedicate this award to our employees because the results that led to this recognition came from the collective hard work, innovation, and audacity of all Wema Bank Knights. I also want to use this opportunity to reiterate our commitment to our stakeholders, shareholders, and customers; as always, we will continue to be the dominant digital platform in Africa delivering seamless financial services.”

The head of brands and marketing communication of the bank, Mabel Adeteye, said: “The award not only solidifies the role of Wema Bank in driving positive change in the society but also adds to the bank’s outstanding streak of achievements, innovations and positive impact on the lives of diverse Nigerians across Nigeria.

“Over the years, Wema Bank has pioneered a unique variety of exceptional programmes and financial services that cut across every aspect of human life and positively impact the lives of every distinct stratum of Nigerians, irrespective of their age, gender, location, financial capacity, social status, or any other factors.

“With a mission to empower lives through innovation, a reputable history of positive impact, seamless service and an ardent commitment to providing a multifaceted, unique, and rewarding banking experience for every kind of Nigerian, Wema Bank is set to revolutionise the banking process, making their financial services a multifaceted portal through which millions of lives, businesses and nations will be immensely impacted, as is evident in their solutions.

“The bank continues to raise the bar and elevate the standards of banking and financial services in Nigeria. We can only imagine and anticipate the phenomenal future that Wema Bank is building for our beloved country and its people.”