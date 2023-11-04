By Chinelo Obogo

After a comprehensive assessment of the Wema Bank’s workplace practices, the financial institution

been awarded a certification for ‘Great Place to Work’

The Bank was also awarded the second Best Place to Work in Nigeria in the Large Corporate Organisation Category, Best in Promoting the Culture of Innovation by All, Best in Promoting Learning and Development Practices and The Victor Ligbago Award for Best Workplace for Millennials at the award night which took place in Lagos this week.

Expressing his pleasure at the feat the bank achieved, the Managing Director, Moruf Oseni said that the award highlights several key attributes that make Wema Bank stand out as an exemplary workplace, including a strong emphasis on employee engagement, empowerment, and work-life balance. He said the bank believes that happy and motivated employees are the driving force behind its growth and success.

“At Wema Bank, our employees are the heart of our success, and this certification underscores our commitment to ensuring they thrive both personally and professionally. We are delighted to be recognised as a Great Place to Work, and we will continue to invest in our employees’ development and well-being.

“The bank fosters a diverse and inclusive work environment where employees from various backgrounds can thrive and contribute to the organization’s success and is committed to the continuous development of its employees, offering opportunities for skill enhancement and career advancement.

“As a socially responsible organisation, Wema Bank encourages its employees to participate in community service and philanthropic activities, fostering a sense of purpose beyond the workplace.

“This certification reaffirms Wema Bank’s position as a forward-thinking financial institution that values its employees as integral partners in its mission to provide innovative and customer-centric banking solutions.

“Wema Bank extends its appreciation to its dedicated employees, whose commitment and passion have made this certification possible. The bank remains committed to nurturing a workplace culture that promotes excellence, teamwork, and individual growth,” he said.