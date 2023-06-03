By Chinelo Obogo

The Board of Directors of Wema Bank Plc. has announced the appointment of Dr. Oluwayemisi Olorunshola as its new Board Chairman. This appointment is further to the retirement of the current chairman, Mr. Babatunde Kasali who will be proceeding on retirement having attained the retirement age in line with the Bank’s Articles of Association.

Dr. Olorunshola joined the Bank as a Non-Executive Director in 2022 and until her new appointment, was the Chairman of the Board’s nomination and governance committee.

Prior to her joining the Bank, Dr. Olorunshola had worked with Unilever Nigeria Plc for 15 years with experience spanning across supply chain, business re-engineering and process management. She has over 10 years of boardroom experience and business management. She possesses a bachelors degree in education and economics from the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife, a master of business administration degree from University of Liverpool, UK, and a doctorate degree in business qdministration from Walden University, USA.

She is a well trained professional in various aspects of business management and corporate governance practices from various training facilities and her work experience spans every aspect of supply chain including business and production planning, procurement, distribution, import, export and logistics services. She is a lover of education and her widely read publication on small business sustainability strategies published in the Journal of Functional Education, Proquest.com, and Academia.edu, has been referenced by many scholars.

She is a director and a fellow of the International Institute for African Scholars, fellow, Institute of Management Consultants, member, Institute of Directors, and a chartered member of the Nigerian Chartered Institute of Personnel Management. An ardent believer in community development and in pursuant of this interest, she is a volunteer in many civic activities where she has contributed greatly to the development of her community and other areas of influence.