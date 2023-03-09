by Rapheal

By Doris Obinna

WellaHealth has said it is on a mission to make quality healthcare more affordable in Nigeria by democratising access to quality and timely healthcare through basic health insurance coverage in the country.

It said in a statement, topping the chart for undiagnosed diabetes and accounting for most global malaria mortality, Africa is faced with significant public health challenges.

It also disclosed that with over 200 million people in Nigeria, the health sector is vastly underfunded, with public spending of about four per cent of the nation’s GDP on healthcare, leaving over 97 per cent of Nigerians without health insurance and forcing households to pay out-of-pocket for around 72 per cent of their health expenses.

It said: “The Nigerian healthcare system is in desperate need of change. We have launched enhanced WellaHealth 2.0 and acquiring the online health platform, Wellvis, to strengthen telemedicine capabilities to ensure fast, quality and affordable medical services.”

Chief Executive Officer, WellaHealth, Dr. Ikpeme Neto, said: texter

“WellaHealth is poised to ensure easy access to high-quality healthcare, reduce the need for self-medication, and eliminate massive out-of-pocket health expenses for the over 97 per cent of Nigerians not covered by formal health plans.

“WellaHealth is developing an enhanced partnership for good initiative with companies seeking to deploy health plans for their customers and communities and putting together a holiday giving initiative, offering people the avenue to cover the health benefits of others.”