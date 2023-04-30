By Lukman Olabiyi

A socio-cultural group, Yoruba Council Worldwide (YCW), has described promotion of art and culture as potent panacea for correcting societal ills.

President of the group, Oladotun Hassan, made the assertion while unveiling various programme lined up for the 5th annual World Omoluabi Festival tagged: ‘EKOFEST 23’, that will hold in Lagos State.

Hassan, who spoke with newsmen in Lagos, said the event which will hold today at the National Theatre, Iganmu, was part of the proactive measure taken by the council to address various societal ills ravaging the country .

According to him, the epoch-making event will showcase the true Yoruba Omoluabi identity, aesthetic arts and cultural heritage ranging from dance, music, ewi, traditional festivals from various towns and villages like Zangbeto, Onilu Oba Eko, Gelede, Egungun, Eyo, Ayo Olopon, foods.

While communities like Ijebus, Ife, Egba-Abeokuta, Egun and Awori heritage and lots more will also be on standby alongside various side attractions like Omoluabi Royal Icon awards and other events.

“The Omoluabi Festival is the annual Yoruba global day celebration of our true identity and existence as approved and endorsed by the Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, alongside the late Alaafin of Oyo, Olayiwola Adeyemi III,” he said.