• Drug addicts’ journey towards rehabilitation hindered by stigmatization – Marwa

• says 31,675 drug offenders arrested in 29 months

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has commended the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) efforts in curbing the menace of drug trafficking in the country.

This is even as he assures that his administration will support the NDLEA in order to achieve more.

He gave the commendation in Abuja on Monday, at the 2023 United Nations Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Drug Trafficking, held at the State House Conference Centre, Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The theme for the 2023 commemoration is People First: Stop Stigma and Discrimination, Strengthen Prevention.

The President, who was represented by the Secretary to Government of the federation, George Akume, said: “Of special mention are the notable achievements of the NDLEA officers and men who have continued to show valour and demonstrate vigour in drug law enforcement. The news of the onslaught by NDLEA on drug traffickers is commonplace.

“I commend the officers and men of the agency for the freshness injected into our drug control efforts and show of rare sense of purpose.”

President Tinubu pledged his administration’s support for the NDLEA in order to achieve more.

“I hereby reiterate this administration’s unwavering support to NDLEA for the sustenance of drug control efforts in the country and their patriotic efforts to keep the country safe,” he said.

He assured that his administration is fully committed to combating the drug menace and the comprehensive effects that come with it.

He urged collaborative efforts from all stakeholders including State governments, International and Civil Society Organizations, to bring the issue under control.

He emphasised the importance of a concerted approach towards taming the scourge of drug abuse.

President Tinubu used the occasion to appreciate Nigeria’s Development Partners for their continuous support to Nigeria in the area of drugs control.

“I recommend that everyone should redouble efforts to combat drug abuse and trafficking in the country. We appreciate and acknowledge our local and international partners, especially the United Nations Office of Drugs and Crime.

“We also appreciate the European Union for funding the project: ‘Response Drug and Related Organized Crime in Nigeria’ under its 10th European Development Fund. That remains a shining example of developmental partners who have keyed into the Nigerian government’s effort to ensure Nigeria is free from drug trafficking and organized crime,” said the President.

Tinubu stressed the need to continue to educate citizens, especially the young and other vulnerable, on the dangers of drug abuse and the need to stop stigma and discrimination.

He said: “We must empower our youths with the knowledge and skills they need to make informed decisions about their lives and provide them with the resources they need to avoid falling victims to drug abuse.

“We must also support those who are struggling with drug addiction and provide them with treatment and the necessary support they need to overcome their addiction. In the face of these challenges, it is imperative that we adopt a people centred approach that focuses on prevention and treatment as key pillars of our response.”

Meanwhile, to deter citizens from stigmatising individuals grappling with drug abuse and addiction, the NDLEA has warned that such actions have the potential to hinder the rehabilitation of victims.

Chairman of the NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa, in his remark at the occasion, stressed that rather than stigmatizing victims of substance abuse and addiction, what they deserve is society’s empathy and support. In his words, these individuals are human beings that inherently deserve respect and dignity.

According to him, such persons deserve the understanding of the rest of society to embolden them to seek help and access to recovery support systems.

Marwa said by focusing on people first, stakeholders can recognise that individuals struggling with drug abuse are not defined solely by their addiction.

“They are human beings with inherent dignity, deserving of understanding, empathy, and support… Our prejudices hinder their access to healthcare, employment and social support systems.

“They are human beings with inherent dignity, deserving of understanding, empathy, and support.

“Hence, we must work to break down the barriers that prevent people from seeking help and foster an environment where they feel safe, respected, and encouraged to access the necessary treatments and interventions,” he said.

According to Marwa, a critical component of their assigned task entails tackling the stigma and discrimination surrounding attitudes and practices that pose additional obstacles for individuals seeking assistance.

“By raising awareness, educating communities, and promoting acceptance, we can challenge these harmful stereotypes and foster a society that embraces individuals on their path to recovery,” he said.

The NDLEA boss revealed that the agency arrested 31,675 drug offenders and seized 6,252 tonnes of illicit drugs nationwide since February 2021.

According to him, 5,147 of those arrested including 35 barons were now in jail terms.

“In the past 29 months, 31,675 drug offenders have been brought to book, among them 35 barons, and so far, 5,147 have earned jail terms, with over 6,252 tonnes of illicit drugs seized.

He added that some of the prosecuted offenders have forfeited their ill-gotten wealth to the government.

He also revealed that the NDLEA commissioned a Drug Abuse Call Centre with a 24/7 toll-free helpline, 0800 1020 3040, to attend to individuals with drug challenges and their families.

He said “The centre is manned by a team of professionals, including psychologists, psychotherapists, counsellors, social workers, mental health specialists, and psychiatry doctors, who provide support to people who use drugs and their family members, without the fear of being judged or stigmatised, to facilitate recovery and manage social and emotional problems, thereby improving their quality of life.”

Aside from the call centre, the NDLEA has 34 counselling and rehabilitation centres across its commands, the anti-drug helmsman disclosed.

The facilities, he said, offer psychosocial interventions and reintegration for drug users.

On future efforts, he revealed that the agency, in partnership with the Federal Ministry of Health and other stakeholders, is in the process of implementing the Harm Reduction interventions of the Needle and Syringe programme and medication-assisted treatment for opioid users.

Others in attendance were Country Representative of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, Oliver Stolpe; Speaker of the House of Representatives, represented by the Deputy Speaker, Benjamin Kalu; Solicitor General of the Federation, Beatrice Jedy-Agba; Representative of the Chairman of the MTN Foundation, Dennis Okoro and Former Inspector-General of Police, Ogbonna Onovo.