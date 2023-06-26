From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has commended the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) efforts in curbing the menace of drug trafficking in the country and assured that his administration will support the agency, in order to achieve more.

He gave the commendation in Abuja yesterday, at the 2023 United Nations Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Drug Trafficking, held at the State House Conference Centre, Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The president, who was represented by the Secretary to Government of the Federation, George Akume, said: “Of special mention are the notable achievements of the NDLEA officers and men who have continued to show valour and demonstrate vigour in drug law enforcement. The news of the onslaught by NDLEA on drug traffickers is commonplace.

“I commend the officers and men of the agency for the freshness injected into our drug control efforts and show of rare sense of purpose. I, hereby, reiterate this administration’s unwavering support to NDLEA for the sustenance of drug control efforts in the country and their patriotic efforts to keep the country safe,” he said.

He assured his administration’s full commitment to combating the drug menace and the comprehensive effects that come with it. He urged collaborative efforts from all stakeholders, including state governments, international and civil society organisations, to bring the issue under control. He emphasised the importance of a concerted approach towards taming the scourge of drug abuse.

President Tinubu used the occasion to appreciate Nigeria’s development partners for their continuous support in the area of drugs control.

“I recommend that everyone should redouble efforts to combat drug abuse and trafficking in the country. We appreciate and acknowledge our local and international partners, especially the United Nations Office of Drugs and Crime.

“We also appreciate the European Union for funding the project: ‘Response Drug and Related Organised Crime in Nigeria’ under its 10th European Development Fund. That remains a shining example of developmental partners who have keyed into the Nigerian government’s effort to ensure Nigeria is free from drug trafficking and organised crime,” the president said.

Tinubu stressed the need to continue to educate citizens, especially the young and other vulnerable, on the dangers of drug abuse and the need to stop stigmatisation and discrimination.