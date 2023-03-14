… endorse Mutfwang, PDP candidate

From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Middle Belt Youth Forum has vowed to resist any attempt by Sheikh Yahaya Jingir and Vice President-Elect, Kashim Shettima to rigged the 28 March, 2023 Governorship election in Plateau State.

It noted with dismay the inciting comments made by Sheik Jingir against Christians in Plateau and Nigeria after the Presidential election and urged security agencies to arrest and hold him responsible for any infringement of the law.

Acting National Coordinator of the group, Capt. Brent Kane disclosed this on Tuesday in Jos during a press conference and said Plateau State has its identity deeply rooted in Christianity and throw its weight behind Barr. Caleb Mutfwang of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for the Saturday Governorship election.

“The message of sheikh Jingir to his followers in Jos on IZALA TV which has gone viral on social media, not only insults the collective sensibility and identity of Christians but denigrates them as an inferior class in the political equation of Nigeria and therefore not to be taken as equals. He based his erroneous submission on the controversial outcome of the 2023 Presidential elections which the APC candidate purportedly won.

“The ploy of Yahaya Jingir to project a narrative that only the Kanke people and by extension the Ngas people voted for the Muslim-Muslim ticket and therefore should be trusted by the Muslims in the State is another dangerous tactic to sow seeds of discord and dissent among our people to pave way for the eventual takeover of our land by our foes. We must resist the temptation to yield to clannish and ethnocentric feuds which are daily sowed by our adversaries to pitch us against each other and open a gulf for the enemy to infiltrate.

“The Middle-Belt Youth Forum notes with contempt the recent visit of Alhaji Kashim Shetima, Vice Presidential candidate elect of the APC to no other place but Plateau State shortly after the presidential election. We are aware of the series of meetings he held with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Jos with a view to rig the gubernatorial election in favour of the APC which will be sternly resisted by Plateau people.”

He stated further, “All the gubernatorial candidates in the State are proud sons of Middle-Belt and cannot be denied whatever support and solidarity in their quest to govern Plateau State. Nevertheless, we hereby state without mincing words that Plateau has an identity that is rooted in Christianity which nobody can deny.

“It is in this regard that we unequivocally throw our weight and overwhelming support behind the emblem of that identity who is Hon. Barr. Caleb Mutfwang, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). This is in view of the fact that the umbilical cord of PDP is buried in Plateau State as our forebear and torchbearer, Late. Chief Solomon Daushep Lar (The Emanicipator), midwifed the birth of the party and led her to victory in 1999 which as a resultant consequence created a platform for self-expression and participation of our people within the political space.”

He said as a body, they will continue to strives for equity, justice and fairness, , adding that their resolve to place their identity above every other sentiment as a precursor for their survival, distinguishes their struggle from mundane agitations fueled by narrow mindedness and self-centered pedestrianism of power mongers cloaked as patriotism.

” The survival of our people amidst carefully orchestrated conspiracies by our adversaries mandates us as their voice to speak in defense of our freedom and liberty without which we cease to exist as humans created in the image of God with inherent worth, dignity, and integrity.” He stated.