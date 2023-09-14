From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Board of Trustees ( BoT) has said the opposition party will resist alleged desperation by the All Progressives Congress ( APC) to foist a one-party state on the country.

The BoT, in a communique issued, after its meeting, on Thursday, in Abuja, said the country is allegedly in a precarious state under the APC-led Federal Government. Consequently, it noted that the citizens were looking to the PDP for direction at this time.

The communique, which was read by the acting chairman of the BoT, Senator Adolphus Wabara, expressed concern about the spate of poverty in the country. It stated that the situation is “capable of snowballing into a serious crisis if not urgently addressed.”

“The BoT expressed serious concerns over the excruciating hardship, worsening insecurity and a general sense of apprehension and despondency across the country occasioned by the hasty implementation of ill-planned policies of the overtly insensitive APC administration.

“The BoT is seriously worried over the continued fall in the value of the Naira arising from the ill-implemented policies of the APC with attendant devastating negative effect on the economy resulting in agonizing high costs and unbearable pressure on families.

“The BoT laments that the APC is pushing Nigerians to the wall and worry that the level of poverty and anger in the polity over the suppressive rule of the APC is capable of snowballing into a serious crisis if not urgently addressed.”

The board also restated its rejection of the judgment of the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC), which upheld the declaration of President Bola Tinubu as the winner of the February 25, 2023, presidential election, “in spite of the evidence clearly pointing to the contrary.”