..Says debt discoveries clinching N500bn

From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

Kano State Deputy Governor, Aminu Abdussalam Gwarzo has restated the commitment of his principal Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf to keeping to pre-election promises in the discharge of his constitutional responsibilities to the people of the State.

This even as he hinted that the current administration inherited a staggering debt profile running into N500 billion from their predecessor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje and still counting.

Abdussalam stated this in Kaduna while participating at the Northwest New Nigerian People Party (NNPP) Zonal meeting chaired by the Chairman of the party in the Northwest Mr. Shehu Bello.

To him, “I want to assure this meeting that our great party NNPP would not disappoint the people of Kano even though we came into office inheriting a government that left us with nothing but debts.

“Initially, we discovered N300 billion. But now it is approaching N500 billion and we are still counting. Once we complete the assessment, we will inform Nigerians especially our fellow Kano residents about the total debts left behind”, he said.

According to him, the current administration is managing the available resources judiciously to achieve much.

“For example, our Governor ensured full payment of salaries to state workers and resolved outstanding issues upon assuming office.

“Due to Governor Kabir Yusuf’s compassion, starting this month, the State will be disbursing retirement gratuities, especially the death benefits to families of deceased retirees.

“The first beneficiaries will be those from levels one to six, as they are junior staff who have suffered the most. We have allocated N6 billion for this purpose. The screening process is underway, and by the end of this month, many people will receive their death benefits and gratuities.

“This initiative will continue, and our goal is to clear all outstanding gratuities within the next two years,” the Deputy Governor affirmed.

Meanwhile, a communique signed and read at the end of the meeting by the NNPP Northwest Chairman, Mr. Bello, commended the Kano state Governor for fulfilling his campaign promises to the citizens of Kano.