By Chukwuma Umeorah

The Lagos State chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has intensified its mobilisation across the country in preparation for its nationwide mass protest.

Chairperson NLC, Lagos State, Funmi Sessi, yesterday, reiterated support for the national leadership of the Congress on its decision which it maintained was in line with its commitment to escalate their demands and advocate for the rights and welfare of Nigerian workers and the general public.

“Those who we voted to defend our interests have abandoned us to our fate. We would not die in silence We deserve to live right as Nigerians. That is why we need to mobilize our members in their numbers to join in this peaceful protest that is starting on August 2, 2023.”

Reeling out plans for the exercise in Lagos, she stressed that the NLC was leaving no stone unturned in its bid to rally support from its members and affiliated unions.

The call to action followed a series of unsuccessful negotiations with the government to roll out palliative measures to cushion the hardship occasioned by hike in fuel price and other critical labor-related issues.

“The unseriousness of the federal government towards the creation of palliatives to cushion the effect of the hike in fuel price was demonstrated in the unpreparedness to deal with issues and demands as canvassed by NLC’s National Executive Council.”

“Pending any last-minute changes or intervention, we are still very much committed to the current and present situation on ground, which is that all the affiliate unions of NLC, the Labour centres and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) and civil societies would join in the struggle,” she added.

Sesse, however, called Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to be proactive by following the lead of some state governors who have rolled out palliatives for the people at state level.