From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

The Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dele Alake, has warned that the present administration would no longer tolerate any form of illegal mining and exportation of raw mineral resources.

The minister gave this warning on Thursday in Abuja, at the graduation ceremony and presentation of starter packs to batch 3 graduates of the ministry’s programme on gemstone and jewellery master training empowerment.

Alake stressed that the ministry is working hard to set up strategies to apprehend and persecute culprits irrespective of class in society.

He added that solid minerals are Nigeria’s next petroleum, so they must be properly harnessed with local values added before exporting.

“I want to use this opportunity to send a very stern and strong warning to the entire nation: That with Mr President, there is a new sheriff in town; illegal mining [and] exportation of gemstones of critical minerals will no longer be tolerated by this administration,” Alake stated.

“My ministry is currently putting in place some strategies, tactics and logistics. We are working very closely with the security agencies with a view to designing a very solid and enduring formula for combating illegal mining and illegal exploitation of all critical minerals in this country. In due course, the details will be unfolded to the public.

“We must address all our critical resources for the benefit of our nation. Today, it is a known fact all over the world that hydrocarbons are the downward trend in global international trade, many oil that has been very contingent on our development GDP substantially.

“In fact, I say with all emphasis and sense of responsibility, that Solid Minerals is the next petroleum of Nigeria. That underscores the significance of today’s location. We are not just going to be exporting excavating, exploring and cutting away our solid minerals abroad. We are going to be adding local value and we are going to attract foreign investors into this industry to this sector.”

Earlier, Tope Adebanjo, Jewelry Training Consultant for the ministry, said that the initiative will develop and raise entrepreneurs for this sector.

According to him, the programme which is designed to provide a starter pack for beneficiaries provides investment opportunities through which the graduates can make a meaningful living.