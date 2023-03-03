From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Senator-Elect for Plateau North, Hon. Simon Mwadkwon has assured Plateau citizens that he would justified the mandate of the people through credible and quality representation that would attract development to the zone.

Mwadkwon in a statement on Thursday in Jos appreciated Plateau citizens across ethnic and political lines for the overwhelming support given to him through the polls and assured them that he will not disappoint them.

He appreciated God Almighty for making the mandate a reality and thank the leadership of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) under the leadership of Hon. Chris Hassan and former Governor of Plateau State, Sen. Jonah David Jang for his wise counsel and fatherly role played during the polls.

“We appreciate the good people of Plateau North for this mandate irrespective of political, ethnic and religious affiliations, knowing fully well the responsibilities accompanying it.

“The overwhelming support by the people of Plateau North has humbled us and given us better understanding of the place of God in all human endeavors seeing the love displayed by the people across the Zone.

“Our commitment today to the People of Plateau North is that we will not disappoint them but justify this mandate with credible representation and ensuring that we make the Senatorial Zone better.

“We will make humanity our focus, work towards uniting the people, give greater attention to human capital development and attracting infrastructural development to the people to address the deficit of same being experienced.”

Mwadkwon vowed to work together with those who contested the election with to better the Senatorial District, knowing fully well that they are all brothers and pledged that he would not discriminate in terms of infrastructural development, empowerment and quality representation.

“We call on our supporters to celebrate this victory with decorum and desist from any disposition that will not glorify God the Author of this victory.

“Having toured all the Wards of the Six (6) Local Government Areas in the Zone comprising of Bassa, Jos North, Jos South, Jos East, Barkin Ladi and Riyom and taken note of their peculiar challenges, we are prepared and ready to provide the leadership that is result-oriented.

“We will not discriminate in providing dividends of democracy but will ensure people are treated fairly and equitably irrespective of their political, ethnic and religious inclinations.

“We call on the people to continue to pray for us in order to achieve our plans of making the zone more united and better making “humanity our focus”

We’re aware of the cosmopolitan nature of our zone as a representation of Nigeria on a smaller scale and will do our best to provide the leadership that will bring about even development.”

Mwadkwon rejoiced with Hon. Peter Ibrahim Gyendeng, Hon. Dachung Musa Bagos, Hon. Musa Agah, Hon. Beni Lar, Hon. Isaac Kwallu on their election as member-elect representing various constituencies in the state and AVM Napoleon Bal retired on his election as Senate-Elect.