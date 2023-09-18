From Judex Okoro, Calabar

The Chief Judge of Cross State, Justice Akon Ikpeme, has promised that judges will judge with their conscience during the 2023/2024 new legal year.

Justice Ikpeme made the pledge at the St. Bernard Catholic Church during a church service to mark the beginning of the 2023/2024 legal year.

She enjoined the judges to always remember that they will one day give an account to the greatest judge of all and prayed God to guide them as them go about their duties.

Ikpeme said: “It is traditional for us to come to church to begin the legal year.

“I love to begin the legal year in God’s presence. So, we have come and above all we have heard the homily and it speaks volumes.

“I pray this legal year, we will judge with our conscience in place. I pray God speaks to our hearts and remind us that even as judges because there will come a day where we will stand before the greatest of all judges to give account.

“I appeal to the executive to provide a multi-purpose court and prayed it will materialize within the present administration.”

Also speaking, Governor Bassey Otu congratulated members of the judiciary for the new legal year and tasked the bench to be guided by the principle of integrity, professionalism and compassion.

The governor, represented by the deputy, Hon. Peter Odey, said the judiciary must strive to enthrone a justice system that is not only accessible to those who can afford it but all members of the society.

The Governor also pledged to collaborate with the judiciary to ensure that its justices are equipped to enable them discharge their duties effectively.

On his part, a member of the bar and Special Adviser to the governor on General Duties, Ekpenyong Akiba, said lawyers are in good steam for the legal practice this year.

He called for the sustenained cooperation between the executive and judiciary to ensure the common man can access justice and get what is justiceably his.

Some members of the inner bar who attended the event include former Senate leader Victor Ndoma Egba, SAN, Mba Ukweni, SAN and Dr. Ikani Kanu Agabi, SAN.