Pledges to run a transparency, inclusive government

From Joseph Obukata, Warri

Dr Hassan Ayariga, a Ghanaian presidential candidate under the platform of the All People’s Congress (APC) for the 2024 general election, has expressed his intention to prioritize resource harnessing and local production of goods for consumption if elected as president in 2024.

Ayariga stated this in an exclusive interview with Sun correspondent in Warri, Delta state, saying that his objective is to promote self-sufficiency and reduce dependence on imported goods in Ghana.

Dr. Ayariga said that he would leverage the country’s natural resources, such as minerals, and agricultural resources, for the economic development of the country, stressing that the approach would involve prudent management of these resources, including sustainable extraction methods, efficient processing, and responsible distribution.

“The mineral resources that our forefathers fought for us to gain independence – gold, diamond and bauxite should be for the people of Ghana and not for anybody because this is where it comes from. Every resource that belongs to us – gold, diamond and bauxite should actually be consumed and managed by Ghanaians and not for foreigners”.

Ayariga who had part of his early education in Zaria, Kaduna state, Nigeria while his parents were in exile in the country, emphasized the importance of promoting local production to meet domestic consumption needs.

According to Ayariga who founded the APC in 2016 after leaving the People’s National Convention (PNC) following internal party wrangling, his vision involves encouraging Ghanaian businesses and entrepreneurs to invest in industries that produce goods and services that are currently imported.

“So I thought if we want to create opportunity for people, the government must be able to create jobs for people to become millionaires and create an enabling environment where businesses can thrive. And at the same time government must be able to take care of those who cannot afford to get jobs.”

The Accountant by profession, said that the approach would not only reduce Ghana’s reliance on foreign products but also create job opportunities and stimulate economic growth within the country.

Dr Ayariga who was in Nigeria alongside his wife, Anitta, to attend the 2nd coronation anniversary of the paramount ruler of Warri Kingdom, Delta State, the Olu of Warri, His Majesty Ogiame Atuwatse III with a team of Dutch investors led by environmental rights activist, Dr Sunny Ofehe, said that his administration when elected would propose various strategies and policies that would make the country viable.

He pledged to provide incentives and support for local industries, foster innovation and technological advancements, enhance vocational training and education, and implement favourable trade policies that protect and promote Ghanaian products.

“I am bringing in a society where the government will be supporting the small-scale industries and entrepreneurs to grow their businesses and give them tax holidays to be able to sustain their businesses rather than giving it to foreigners that are taking over our country and our children becoming 21st-century slaves.”

The philanthropist and entrepreneur who schooled in both Germany and the United States said that he would be bringing transparency, leadership, accountability, and inclusiveness to government, stressing that the “inclusive government concept means that I don’t care whether you vote for me or vote against me”.

“I believe there are certain people who might not belong to my party but can help build our country so I will give them the opportunity because I know they are very talented and intelligent as members of our citizens who can help build our country.

“It means when I become president it’s not only members of the APC that would hold positions in my government. Anybody who is qualified, who has requisite knowledge and skills who is capable of helping my country whether he is in my party as a government or in another party as opposition I will get you to serve our nation”.

The 50-year-old presidential candidate who contested the presidential election in 2011/2012 while he was in his 40s and came third position, said that his candidacy has gained general acceptance been that his party is a political party that embraced both the democrats and socialists.

“We have the right wing and left wing. In Ghana, it’s either you are a democrat or you’re in the socialist party. Now I decided that look there are people in Ghana who believe in certain ideologies of a democratic political party and there are some people who also believe in the socialist party.

“We believe in the democratic principles and we believe in the socialist principles. That’s the meaning of the All People’s Congress. It’s a hybrid of the two. We believe that we want to make some people rich. Those who want to become rich we will give you an environment to become rich. Those who cannot afford to become rich we will as a government take care of those people because they are also our citizens, they are our property and we must train them, and give them skills and the requisite knowledge and talent to get to where they want to get in life.

“We will eliminate wastage of our resources. In Ghana, we will eliminate mismanagement. I am going to create a national data system that will capture information about every Ghanaian from your date of birthday, fingerprint, facial recognition, data of where you work, house number, phone number and everything about you will be captured in the national database including your blood sample so that our country will become a policing kind of country where crime will become still, corruption will become zero, wastage will become zero, terrorism will become zero, armed robbery will become zero and crime will be zero”.

While soliciting the cooperation of different stakeholders for the overall economic and political well-being of Ghana, he described himself as a President who would stand for the youth, stressing, “I am the president of the youth. All we need is to harness what we have and make our country a viable place for people to live in. we can build our own society, we can build our own country,” he enthused.