•Says Odumodu not ESN member

From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has vowed to chase out criminals in South East especially those on its wanted list impersonating as members of the group.

Spokesperman of the group,Emma Powerful,in a statement while debunking the story that some criminals recently killed by Anambra State Police command were members of its security outfit,the Eastern Security Network (ESN), noted that the allegations were lies and propaganda intended to smear the image of the IPOB.

Powerful,said:”That claim is nothing, but the usual lie and propaganda against the IPOB and ESN being propagated by the Nigeria Security apparatus to discredit our genuine struggle for self determination in the International community”.

Commenting on the notorious armed robbery gang led by Odumodu, recently neutralised in Anamabra State,he said, “the criminal gang members led by Odumodu, who were murdered by the Nigeria Security Agents recently in Anambra State, were not IPOB members nor ESN Operatives.

“In fact, the murdered criminals were among the names that one of our leaders, Mazi Chinasa Nworu, publicly announced as among the criminals being used to impersonate ESN operatives while tormenting our people during one of his radio Biafra broadcast last month.

“It is on that very broadcast that he declared them wanted and promised cash reward for anyone who could give tips on how to arrest and detain them.

“By this very action, IPOB made it clear to all and sundry that the criminals are not ESN operatives or IPOB members.We are not surprised that the Nigeria government and her Security Agencies are feeding the public with falsehood because IPOB is their worst nightmare.

“The news that Police had gunned down IPOB members and recovered rockets launchers and Ak47 rifles, are all garbage, false and laughable because IPOB and ESN operatives don’t indulge in criminalities or enforce non-existing sit-at-home orders.

“Everyone should go back and listen to the video where the agents called those guys criminals”.

Meanwhile, Powerful has revealed the names of criminals in their wanted list operating in Anambra and Imo State ,impersonating as its members: Temple ( aka Butuzo),Calistus Ochiagha, Kpakpando, Obere, Zuma, Sky, 50cent, Oberensi, Uduego, Ojinmiri, Ifeanyi, Agama and Edge.

“All the above-mentioned gang members carrying out criminal activities between Anambra and Imo States are not IPOB members nor ESN Operatives.

“IPOB is an upright organisation and cannot involve in any criminalities in Biafraland or anywhere. We can’t force unwilling people to support the struggle, and neither are we going to kidnap or snatch cars of the same people we are fighting to free from Nigeria bondage.