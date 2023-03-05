From Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State Governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Barr. Caleb Mutfwang has assured Plateau citizens that the PDP will form a government that represent the genuine identity and heritage of Plateau citizens.

He appreciated the Church for the prayers and support accorded him since his emergence as the PDP flag bearer and appealed to citizens to come out en mass and vote for the PDP to enthrone a government that represent the ideology and values of Plateau.

Mutfwang disclosed this during the Mwaghavul Solemn Assembly, known as “Puus DangNaan 2023′, held at the Church of Christ In Nations, (COCIN), Regional Church Council, RCC, Bungha, Mangu Local Government Area, Plateau State.

“I pledge to uphold the trust of the church and all ethnic nationalities in Plateau State. I enjoin all citizens to come out on Saturday March 11th, to ensure that the PDP records overwhelming victory.

“This is the time that Plateau people are eager and willing to partner with the PDP to form a truly Plateau government, that would represent the genuine identity and heritage of the Plateau man.”

Mutfwang who was accompanied by his wife, Mrs Helen Mutfwang pledged to provide shelter that will cover Plateau people and shoulder for Plateau youths to excel in pursuing their dreams that will advance growth and development in the state.

The Solemn Assembly prayed down God’s blessings, favour, mercy, guidance, and protection on Barr. Caleb Mutfwang and his team, as they prepare to come out stronger and victorious in the next Governorship election.

Mutfwang who also attended 2023 Pantong Cultural Festival of the Pan Development Association and applauded the people of Shendam/Qu’anPan/Mikang Federal Constituency for voting massively for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) during the National Assembly elections that brought Hon. Isaack Kwalu and AVM Napoleon Bali and Member House of Representatives-Elect and Senator-Elect for Plateau South.

He called on the people of Southern zone to keep faith with the PDP, by reaffirming their support through overwhelming votes for the party in the next Gubernatorial and State Assembly elections come March 11.