Accuses bank officials of aiding fraud

From Okwe Obi, Abuja

The Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) has launched an investigation into multiple bank accounts owned by ex-Niger Delta agitators that are linked to a single Bank Verification Number (BVN), stating that the outcome of the investigation will expose any malfeasance.

The investigation was prompted after a group of ex-agitators staged a protest at the National Assembly over the stoppage of their monthly N65,000 stipends, which PAP attributed to issues surrounding BVNs.

Freston Akpor, the Media Aide to PAP Interim Administrator Maj-Gen Barry Ndiomu (retd), explained that the names of those involved in the BVN fraud have been sent to the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) for investigation.

Akpor further accused some bank officials of colluding with ex-agitators to commit financial crimes.

“This is a financial crime that is why the ONSA is investigating the matter. The policy is one name, one BVN. But in a situation where you have more than 30 names linked to one BVN, it becomes an issue,” said Akpor.

PAP discovered that 513 names were linked to 1370 accounts, and Freston explained that those who are protesting are among those who have multiple accounts linked to their BVN. He also addressed the purported “gentleman agreement” with leaders of the ex-agitators to receive money in bulk to pay their followers. He said that it is these same beneficiaries who have complained that the money does not trickle down to them.

“So, an investigation is ongoing, and honestly, I must tell you there is nothing the Presidential Amnesty Programme can do now over this matter until the investigation is concluded, and then the ONSA will take a decision on what to do,” Akpor added.