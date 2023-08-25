From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

The House of Representatives has resolved to end the daily wasting of lives of Nigerians in the country.

It stated this, yesterday, through its ad-hoc committee investigating the murder of some persons allegedly by the army in Enugu State.

Chairman of the committee, Abdulraheem Sanni Egidi, who spoke at the Government House, Enugu, when the members of the committee paid a working visit on Governor Peter Mbah, said the National Assembly “is worried by the way and manner the lives of Nigerians are being wasted on a daily basis, and resolved to end this by whichever means possible.”

He expressed the committee’s resolve to unravel reasons behind the unlawful killings of Enugu indigenes by soldiers at Eke in Udi Local Government of the state.

He commended Governor Mbah, for the support his administration has been giving to security agencies in his efforts to protect the lives and property of the citizens, and rid the state of crime.

Egidi said Mbah had shown resolve in combating criminality and ensuring the protection of lives and properties of the people by providing adequate support in cash and kind to the security agencies to complement the efforts of the federal government.

He, however, expressed displeasure with the way the Nigeria soldiers killed some members of vigilante groups who were responding to distress call on banditry and kidnapping, added that they were on a fact-finding assignment in the state.

The lawmaker disclosed that his ad-hoc committee was set up to embark on the fact-finding mission following a motion moved by the member representing Ezeagu/Udi Federal Constituency, Sunday Umeha, to investigate the “gruesome murder of some Nigerians by soldiers in the state on the 29th of June, 2023.

Responding, Mbah extolled the resilient spirit of the committee for being proactive in their response to the plight of Nigerians, assuring that the state government would give them maximum support and protection as they discharged their duties.

Mbah, who was represented by deputy, Ifeanyi Ossai, said the state welcomed the development with delight even as he condemned the unfortunate loss of lives and urged the committee to discharge their duties without partiality, by listening to all sides, including witnesses, before drawing their conclusions.