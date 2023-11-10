From Uche Usim, Abuja

Oil-producing communities in Bayelsa State have warned of dire consequences, including a complete shutdown of production, if the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) does anything that sabotages the full realization of the three per cent host community fund contained in the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA).

The communities’ threat was contained in a statement jointly signed by a youth leader, Mr Christopher Tuduo, His Royal Highness, Theophilus Moses, Chairman Dodo River Rural Development Authority, Francis Amamogiran, Hon. Target Segibo of Oporoma Rural Development Authority and former Chairman of Koluama Clan Oil and Gas Committee, Engr Ebimielayefa Dick- Ogbeyan, on Friday.

They frowned at NUPRC’s intentions, outlined in a letter dated 9th October, 2023, and signed by Capt. John R. Tonlagha for the Commission Chief Executive, wherein it seeks to participate in various activities related to the host community fund, such as Board Of Trustees (BOT) nominations, selection and inauguration, Management Committee Advisory Committee nomination and selection, and facilitation of NEEDs assessment.

The communities insisted that these activities were huge and would drain the three per cent fund and ultimately leave them with the shorter end of the stick.

The group maintained that while NUPRC’s oversight function was essential, over-involvement in the activities of the HCDTs remains counterproductive and financially draining.

“They are getting into the operations arena, and this will not augur well for the industry because each participation by the NUPRC will be funded from the HCDT trust.”

The communities said they were on red alert to strike in an effort to sort out lingering issues of interest to them.

Additionally, the group accused the regulator of insensitivity to the host communities’ concerns, particularly the allocation in the PIA and the criminalization of oil and gas asset destruction against communities lacking surveillance contracts. They questioned the timing of NUPRC’s review of host community regulations, suggesting that the focus should be on setting up HCDTs and prioritizing benefits to the community.

Emphasizing their proactive engagement in pacifying the youths across various communities since the signing of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), they underscored that the stability of oil operations could be compromised if NUPRC allows the situation to deteriorate further.

The communities asked NUPRC to recognize the urgency of the matter and take immediate, substantive steps to resolve the concerns at hand.

They warned that improper handling of host community issues could have negative repercussions on Nigeria’s oil production and economy.

The communities stated that the NUPRC must reverse any action and regulations adversely affecting the host community to avoid a severe backlash. He noted that host communities are often excluded from the decision-making process, which results in the use of public resources to defend decisions in newspapers.

They also criticized the mandate for HCDTs to hire lawyers and accountants with a minimum of 10 years’ experience, stating that it would be impossible to pay such professionals from the five per cent administrative fund, which comes from the three per cent.