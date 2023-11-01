By Sunday Ani

The newly elected president of the Federal Government College Old Students Association, Okigwe (FEGOCOOKOSA), Imo State, Dr Peter Chinatu Anyanwu, has assured that the association would establish mentorship programme to guide and inspire the next generate of students and equally offer scholarship to deserving students who are poor.

Anyanwu, who made the promise at the association’s 12th national convention in Abuja, also promised that the association would support projects that would improve the quality of education in the school, stressing that it was their duty to give back to the institution that molded them.

He also noted that the passionate and dedicated team of executives and members who share the vision of a stronger, vibrant alumni would make a difference by uniting the diverse group of alumni from different generations, backgrounds and professions and create a common bond among members.

“I am excited about the journey that lies ahead for our association. Together, we will strive to foster unity. We will work tirelessly to unite the diverse group of alumni from different generations, backgrounds, and professions and to create a strong bond among us.

“It is our duty to give back to the institution that molded us. We will support projects that improve the quality of education at the Federal Government College, Okigwe. We will establish a mentorship programme to guide and inspire the next generation of students, and offer scholarships to deserving students in need.

“Let us leverage our vast network to create opportunities for personal and professional growth for our members. As an association, we will be actively engaged in community service projects, positively impacting the lives of those around us.

“In this role, I am not alone. We have a passionate and dedicated team of executives and members, who share the vision of a stronger, and more vibrant alumni Association. Together, we will make a difference.