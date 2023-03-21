From Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State Governor-Elect, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang ha assured Plateau citizens that his administration will be fair and just to all.

He noted that he will set up an all inclusive government with a clear vision to develop Plateau.

Mutfwang disclosed this while addressing party supporters in the state and called on his colleagues who flew the flags of various political parties join hands with hm in taking the state to greater heights.

“As we begin the transition process, i want to assure all Plateau citizens that I’ll be Governor of all. I intend to set up an inclusive administration with a clear vision of developing the entire state.

” By God’s grace we shall be fair and just in all our dealings. I therefore call on all of us to rise up together as a united people to confront the challenges ahead.

“Though the giants of insecurity, debt, mistrust among others are on our way to hinder, God will surely give us victory through unity and determination.”

Mutfwang appreciated Plateau people for coming out to vote for PDP and thanked INEC and security personnel for providing a conducive atmosphere for citizens to exercise their franchise.

“Permit me to acknowledge those heroes of democracy who paid the supreme price out their passion to see change in our dear State. By God’s grace they will never be forgotten. My gratitude also goes to the religious, traditional and community leaders for the love of Plateau they exhibited.

“The INEC leadership and staff on the Plateau have lived up to expectation. The security agencies in the state also contributed immensely to providing an even playing field for the contest. I must sincerely appreciate the leaders and members of our beloved party, the PDP for sinking their differences and working together for this ultimate victory.”

He thanked the citizens for demonstrating their love for Plateau state by defying all obstacles placed on his path to momentous victory.