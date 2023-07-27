…Seeks stakeholders support to deliver project within 12 months

From TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, said the Rivers State Government would not tolerate any act of sabotage against the smooth execution of the re-awarded Andoni road construction project in Andoni Local Government Area of the state.

Governor Fubara gave the hint during a meeting with Andoni stakeholders and leaders at the Banquet Hall, Government House, Port on Thursday.

Addressing the Andoni leaders, led by the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Prof. Zacchaeus Adangor, among other leaders the governor decried the lack of commitment on the part of the previous contractors (Raffoul Nigeria Ltd) handling the projects after the agreable contractual terms had been paid, which led to the revocation and re-award of the project to a new contractor, Monier Construction Company ( MCC).

He explained: “About two years ago, the immediate past Governor of Rivers State, Chief Barr. Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, held a meeting with Andoni leaders and the contractors to work out modalities of smooth implementation of the project.

“There was a contractual review and the money was paid by the government. But, it is so unfortunate that there wasn’t any progress on the project by the contractors. It pains us as a government, that a project paid for 90 percent is re-awarded.

He said 30 percent of the new contract sum has been paid to the new contractors, MCC, and urged the people of Andoni to give the necessary support to the new contractors to complete the project within the next 12 months.

The governor noted that the project would expand economic development of the area.

Speaking on behalf of the Andoni stakeholders, Chairman, Andoni Council of Traditional Rulers, King Aaron Miller Ikuru, the Okanama, Ikuru, thanked the governor for his commitment towards the execution of the Andoni road project and assured the support of the people to contractors to deliver the project on specified time.