From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Speaker, House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, has dismissed the notion that the newly elected leaders of the National Assembly would be rubber stamps as they won’t side with the executive against the people.

Abbas, who was elated about the election results, reflected on the overwhelming support received from parliamentarians from various political parties.

Fielding questions from State House Correspondents after meeting with President Bola Tinubu, he said their colleagues would not have voted for them if they were mere puppets and rubber stamps.

The speaker said he was convinced that the diversity of parliamentarians who had entrusted them with leadership responsibilities were well aware of their responsibility and commitment to upholding public interest.

He said: “Well, if you talk about rubber stamp, look at the acceptance rate, those who have elected us across party lines, almost the whole entire PDP, SDP, ADC and all other minority parties voted us. So if they felt that we are going to be rubber stamps, do you think they will elect us? no. They believe that we will safeguard the sanctity of the National Assembly, the legislator. We will always separate our independence and we will relate and be able to harmonise with the executive where necessary. But where there is a conflict of interest, where we feel that the executive is or wants to do something that is not in the interest of the public, they know that we’ll stand up against that.”

He said though he was written off and seen as being”imposed by the party” and unable to garner the necessary support, his 353 out of 359 votes made it clear his lead was anything but accidental.

He said it was time to show Nigerians that he was worthy of the position and the trust his fellow parliamentarians had so resolutely invested in him.

Deputy Speaker, Benjamin Kalu, when asked what Nigerians should expect said, they would fulfill commitments they made while campaigning across the nation.

…Akpabio judicious choice —Umana

Former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Mr Umana Okon Umana, has congratulated Senator Godswill Akapbio on his election as the President of the Senate.

Umana, who served as Secretary to the Government of Akwa Ibom State when Akpabio was governor of the state, described his election as a judicious choice.

He said Akpabio’s election was an expression of the appreciation of the APC for the contributions of the South-South zone to the fortunes of the party in various ways, particularly during the last election cycle.

He also described Akpabio’s election as a national acknowledgment of the significant contributions of the South-South to the economic and political development of the country. He said Akpabio as Senate President represents a big boost to the Akwa Ibom brand in the comity of states of the federation.

Umana advised Akpabio to again do Akwa Ibom State and its people proud by using his exalted office to promote good governance that is noted for politics of inclusion, fairness and equity for all.

He also called upon the new Senate President to give President Bola Tinubu, all the support needed to turn the economic fortunes of the country around.

He equally congratulated all the lawmakers of the National Assembly for a rancour-free leadership recruitment exercise during the just-concluded parliamentary election cycle.