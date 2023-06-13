From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, hasridiculed the notion that the newly elected leaders of the National Assembly would be “rubber stamps”, assuring they won’t side with the executive against the people.

Abbas, who was elated about the election results, reflected on the overwhelming support received from parliamentarians from various political parties.

Fielding questions from State House Correspondents after meeting with President Bola Tinubu, noted that their colleagues wouldn’t have voted for them if they were mere puppets and rubber stamps.

The Speaker said he was convinced that the diversity of parliamentarians who had entrusted them with leadership responsibilities were well aware of their responsibility and commitment to upholding the public interest.

He said: “Well, if you talk about rubber stamp, Look at the acceptance rate those who have elected us across party lines, almost all the whole entire PDP, SDP, ADC and all other minority parties voted us. So if they felt that we are going to be rubber stamps, do think they will elect us? no. They believe that we will safeguard the sanctity of the National Assembly, the legislator, we will always separate our independence and we will relate and be able to harmonize with the executive where necessary. But where there is a conflict of interest where we feel that the executive is or wants to do something that is not in the interest of the public. They know that we’ll stand up against that.

Reflecting on the campaign journey, he spoke about the misconceptions pushed by others in the race that had made some believe his rise to power was unlikely.

He said though he was written off and seen as being”imposed by the party,” and unable to garner the necessary support, his 353 out of 359 votes made it clear his lead was anything but accidental.

Abbas highlighted that this record has never been established in the Nigerian Parliament’s history and, ultimately, his victory has shown the resounding endorsement of his peers at the National Assembly.

He said it was time to show all Nigerians that he was worthy of the position and the trust his fellow parliamentarians had so resolutely invested in him.

Asked how he felt that he eventually won even though his emergence was looking bleak at a time, the speaker said: “I don’t know what you mean by bleak but what I can tell you is that right from day one, when we started this campaign, it was always good. But the impact of social media propaganda of some of the contestants distorted the entire picture of what was on the ground. But To God be the glory, today, people have seen our level of popularity and acceptance by our members. And it has put to shame those who always thought that we were imposed by the party and that we don’t have the numbers.

“Today, people have seen that were established record that has never been established in the past. 353 out of 359 members electing us. it is unprecedented it has never ever happened in the history of Parliament.”

Deputy Speaker, Benjamin Kalu asked what Nigerians should expect said, they will fulfill commitments they made while campaigning across the nation.

During the campaign, he recalled they promised that the responsibility of nation-building shouldn’t remain solely on the executive or judiciary. Rather, it is a collective effort, and the House of Representatives would play its part in the process.

He reiterated that they will work hand-in-hand with all stakeholders to create policies that would drive employment opportunities, reduce poverty and prioritise clean and sustainable energy.

He added that the emphasis would be on increasing domestic production to minimize importation, which would lead to more exportation that would boost the economy.

Kalu further stated that President Tinubu had already made some appropriate decisions in the last two weeks, indicating that the political will to do things right was there.

He said the House of Representatives will be in front and center by providing the necessary legislative support and backing that will make true progress possible.

He added that it is all part of a grand, cohesive effort to build the nation they aspire to that Nigerians would respect and admire.

He said: “Well, we promised during the time we went to all the constituencies in the Federal Republic, canvassing for votes. The promise that we’re going to ensure that nation building remains a joint task that will not be left only for the executive, the judiciary to handle.

“We promised that we are going to be there to make sure we’re at our own bricks to the nation building wall. And this extend to creation of jobs, reduction of poverty, policies that goes into enhancing our energy sources, policies that will help us create more local content usage in this country. Manufacturing will help us reduce importation and increase exportation that will stimulate our economy.

“As you see in the past 15 days, Mr. President has been taking the right decisions you know, on issues. We want to sustain that through legislative support, legislative intervention to make sure that together, we build a nation we will be proud of.”