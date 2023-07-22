From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Ahead of the forthcoming November 11 gubernatorial polls, a group, the Imo Progressives Movement (IPM), has vowed not to allow the forces of retrogression to thwart the positive achievements of the current administration of Governor Hope Uzodimma.

This is just as the group adopted Governor Uzodimma as its sole candidate, stressing that his administration has made matchless and enviable progress in the last three years and seven months of his administration.

It also noted that Imo state had become one of the states in Nigeria with the lowest maternal and infant mortality rates, ascribing the feat to a direct consequence of the south health policies of the current administration.

Addressing a press conference yesterday in Owerri, the National Facilitator/ Convener Hon Eugene Dibiagwu stated that the group had assembled thousands of patriotic Imo citizens and residents to constitute a formidable political force so that the dividends of democracy recorded in the state over the last three years and seven months would not be rolled back by the forces of retrogression.

Dibiagwu who is the member representing Ohaji/Egbema/Oguta/ Oru West in the House of Representatives, said: “What is to be noted is that across all sectors of Imo economy, the state has made matchless and enviable progress given the outstanding leadership of our Governor Senator Hope Uzodimma.

“This has been proven through empirical indices and indicators of social development and published by relevant rating boards. Before the divinely orchestrated coming of our Governor, Imo state was a poster boy for bad governance.”

“Imo state has become one of the states in Nigeria with the lowest maternal and infant mortality rates. This is the direct outcome of the sound health policies formulated and implemented by this government. The agonies and miseries of road users in Imo state are now things of the past, as the state now has one of the best road networks in Nigeria.

In view of the foregoing, and many other sectoral accomplishments of the governor in sports, social welfare and fiscal discipline, we, the leadership and members of the largest movement of progressives in Imo state, have adopted the governor of Imo state, the distinguished Senator Hope Uzodimma CON, GSSR, as our sole candidate for the November 11th, 2023 governorship election in the state.

This is in line with the impeccable logic of the Imo state Charter of Equity fashioned by our Elders in the state to ensure equity, fairness, and seamless rotation of power among the three zones of the state.”