By Emma Njoku

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) said it will not be drawn into a mud fight by Zamfara State Governor, Bello Muhammed Matawalle following the governor’s allegation of wild bribery against the Executive Chairman of the Commission, Mr. Abdulrasheed Bawa.

EFCC Head, Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, in a statement, yesterday, described Matawalle’s allegation as ‘mudslinging’, which, according to him is “symptomatic of a drowning man clutching at straws.” The EFCC spokesman dared the governor to provide concrete evidence as proof of his allegations.

Matawalle is currently being investigated by the anti-graft agency over alleged corruption and unconscionable pillage of the resources of his state.

Uwujaren’s statement reads: “The attention of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has been drawn to a trending interview granted to the Hausa Service of the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC, by Bello Muhammed Matawalle, governor of Zamfara State, where he allegedly made wild bribery allegations against the Executive Chairman of the Commission, Mr. Abdulrasheed Bawa.

“Matawalle’s recourse to mudslinging is symptomatic of a drowning man clutching at straws. But despite the irritation of his phantom claims, the Commission will not be drawn into a mud fight with a suspect under its investigation for corruption and unconscionable pillage of the resources of his state. If Matawalle will be taken seriously, he should go beyond sabre-rattling by spilling the beans – provide concrete evidence as proof of his allegations.

“Again, the commission wishes to alert the public about plans by some of the alleged corrupt politically exposed persons to flee the country ahead of May 29.

“ The commission is working in close collaboration with its international partners to frustrate these escape plans and bring those involved to justice.”