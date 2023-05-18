By Christopher Oji, Lagos

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has said that it has not violated any laws by handcuffing and taking photographs of Afrobeat musician Seun Kuti.

The Force insisted there is no law that prohibits the use of handcuffs to restrain a suspect, especially one who has shown a tendency for violence, who was caught in a viral video assaulting a uniformed police officer.

The police denied rumours regarding the parade of Kuti, saying that the police only took Kuti’s mugshot and fingerprints.

They cautioned Kuti and his agents from indulging in a media trial while denying that they (police) were not subjecting him to a media trial.

A statement by NPF Chambers, signed by its Head, DCP Simon Lough, SAN, noted that it has become imperative to correct misrepresentations on social media.

“First of all, there is no law that prohibits the use of handcuffs to restrain a suspect especially a suspect that has shown a tendency of violence like Seun Kuti that has already shown an act of violence by attacking and slapping a police officer in uniform and even threatened his wife in the process.

“Second, section 10(4) of Administration of Criminal Justice Law of Lagos State allows the taking of photographs of suspects arrested for identification and record purpose. Seun Kuti was not paraded as erroneously alleged by his lawyers. It was his photograph, fingerprints, name and address that were taken as provided for in the law.

“The Nigeria Police, hereby, assures the public and all law-abiding Nigerians that the Force will not engage in media trial of the case, but would carry out an investigation in line with the law, professionalism and international best practices.

“The Nigeria Police equally appeals to the defence team of Seun Kuti to desist from engaging in media trial/defence of their client and allow the judicial process to take its full course. The Nigeria Police reiterate its adherence to the rule of law and the protection of rights and liberties of the citizens.”

Kuti has been remanded in court for 48 hours to enable the Force to conclude the investigation.