By Christopher Oji

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has maintained that it did not violate any law by handcuffing and taking photographs of Afro beat musician,Seun Kuti.

The force insisted that no law prohibits the use of handcuffs to restrain a suspect, especially one with the tendency of violence like Seun Kuti, who had already shown acts of violence by attacking and slapping a police officer in uniform.

Also, the police debunked rumours making the rounds on the parade of Kuti, saying that the police only took his photographs and fingerprints. The police, however, cautioned Kuti and his agents from indulging in media trials as they were not subjecting him to media trials.

A statement by NPF Chambers, signed by its Head, DCP Simon Lough, SAN, noted that it had become imperative to correct some misrepresentations being circulated on the social media, solely to garner sympathy from the public and to divert attention from the facts in the issue.

“First of all, there is no law that prohibits the use of handcuffs to restrain a suspect, especially one like Seun Kuti, who had already shown acts of violence by attacking and slapping a police officer in uniform and even threatened his wife in the process.

“Second, Section 10(4) of Administration of Criminal Justice Law of Lagos State allows the taking of photographs of suspects arrested for identification and record purpose. Seun Kuti was not paraded as erroneously alleged by his lawyers. It was his photograph, fingerprints, name and address that were taken as provided for in the law.

“The Nigeria Police, hereby, assures the public and all law abiding Nigerians that the Force will not engage in media trial of the case, but would carry out investigation in line with the law, professionalism and international best practices.

“The Nigeria Police equally appeals to the defence team of Seun Kuti to desist from engaging in media trial/defence of their client, and allow the judicial process take its full course.

“The Nigeria Police reiterates its adherence to the rule of law and the protection of rights and liberties of the citizens”.

Kuti has been remanded in the court for 48 hours, to enable the Force to conclude the investigation within the hours.