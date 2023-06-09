• Declares support of Rivers national lawmakers for Akpabio, Abbas

From TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Former governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, has expressed firm belief in the capability of President Bola Tinubu to effectively manage the diversity among the various nationalities in Nigeria in a manner that promotes national unity.

Wike shared this view when he received chairmen of the 23 Local Government Areas in Rivers State who paid him a courtesy call at his country home in Rumuepirikom community on Friday.

He pointed out that the State is comfortable with President Tinubu on the saddle because he understands the import of unity among Nigerians.

The former governor asserted that president Tinubu had never been hostile to Rivers State.

“This position is, however, different from posture of the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, who through the former Minister of Transportation, was very unfriendly to the State.

Wike recalled that Rivers State supported the electoral victory of President Tinubu with undivided commitment.

According to him, the motivation “is to win together or sink together, which is why the State must sustain that support by ensuring that all its national lawmakers voted in bulk for Senator Godswill Akpabio as Senate President, and Hon. Tajudeen Abbas as Speaker of House of Representatives.”

Wike said Rivers State wants to be counted among those that did the right thing for the good of the country and not necessarily coveting to be liked.

He also explained that the support for Senator Akpabio was in furtherance of equity, fairness and justice that the G-5 Peoples Democratic Party group had always advocated.

The former governor vowed not to allow the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to wield their impunity as often witnessed, to frustrate the ongoing process of election of leadership of the National Assembly.

He said Rivers State will remain resolute in its conviction to support the preferred candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and will do so with every sense of responsibility as people with first class citizen status.

Wike charged the council chairmen not to break the strength of the political family in the State, but work cooperatively with governor Siminalayi Fubara for greater Rivers State.

Earlier, the chairman of Port Harcourt City Local Government Council, Allwell Ihunda, who spoke on behalf of his colleagues, said the visit was to thank the former governor for his meritorious service and impactful eight years of leadership to the state.

Ihunda noted that they were delighted and proud to have served under Wike’s administration, and lauded him for impacting on their lives, particularly conferring them with State award which is unprecedented.

“Your Excellency, we are here to express our joy and feelings over the way you served the State meritoriously for eight years with impactful leadership.

“We are delighted to have served under you and proud of you, because of your pragmatic leadership. You showed good leadership in the State, had the interest of the people at heart, projecting it as one that needs the best at all times”

“There is no local government area in the State that did not experience a project under your administration.”

He assured the former governor of their unalloyed loyalty and continuous support to his political career, pledging further to extend same support to Rivers State governor, Siminalayi Fubara.