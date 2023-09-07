From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, on Thursday, said he made several efforts to ensure reconciliation with the factional group led by his predecessor, Rauf Aregbesola, for three years, but all to no avail.

He stated this at Tinubu/Shettima Campaign office, Osogbo, where he was received by party members upon his arrival since his appointment as Minister.

Oyetola who commended party leaders for the step taken to sanitize the party, urged them to accommodate members who are sober and ready to return.

He disclosed that he made several efforts that are unknown to members of the party, just to mend the fence with his predecessor, Rauf Aregbesola.

Oyetola urged members to remain united, assuring that the party will return to power in 2026.

“I want to assure you that we are going to reclaim Osun in 2026 by the grace of God. I want to applaud all the party loyalists and leadership of APC in Osun.

“Some members of the party did anti-party but I want to commend you for your steadfastness. I was welcomed into the state with massive respect, right from Asejire, Ikire, Gbongan, Akoda-Ede, and finally here. I am so glad. APC is strong in Osun.

“I am in support of measures taken to sanitize the party by suspending those that did anti-party within APC. This party is what I am giving my all to see to its success. Many of you have aspirations within this party, so, when some people want to wreck and destabilize it, they should be dealt with.

“I want to implore the remaining members to be loyal and steadfast. Those who are yet to mingle with factional groups should be considered. There is room for reconciliation, it is good, I am in support of it but anybody that you will reconcile must show remorse and be sober, he should admit his mistake and vow not to repeat same,” Oyetola said.