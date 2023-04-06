•Afenifere wailing over loss of investments on Obi –Lai Mohammed

From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has restated that the last presidential election was about the protection of the unity of Nigeria and the state sided with patriots of national inclusivity to support southern presidency.

Wike who spoke at Eneka in Obio-Akpor Local Government Area, venue of the inauguration of Eneka-Igbo Etche Link Road, yesterday, thanked his Kaduna State counterpart, Nasir el-Rufai and the All Progressives Congress (APC) governors for their stance on power shift to the south.

He said it was natural justice that the presidency moved to the South since the incumbent president, Muhammadu Buhari, who hailed from the North was concluding his eight years tenure.

Governor Wike stated that those from the North who supported southern presidency could have used their numerical strength to oppress the rest of the country and thwart the quest for South of presidency, but they did not do such.

“You (el-Rufai) would have, as well, coming from a zone that is highly populated, said this is my second tenure, I’m leaving, I’m going to throw in my weight to contest for the presidential election. But, you said no, let it move to the South. So, I want to use this opportunity to thank you on behalf of the government and people of Rivers State. The unity of Nigeria matters and I assure you that history will be on your side tomorrow when unity of Nigeria will be discussed.”

Governor Wike explained that in Rivers State, the resolve to support southern presidency was not compromised and the election results were evidence of such support in the spirit of equity, justice and defence of the unity of Nigeria.

“I don’t want to say who we voted for, the results shows. I don’t know who took first, I don’t know who took second. But, it is important to know that the people of the state supported the southern presidency.”

He said the invitation to Governor el-Rufai to inaugurate the project was on the basis of comparing notes and strategies on governance and delivery of development projects in the light of peer review mechanism as they serve their people.

Governor Wike said he had seen some landmark projects provided by Governor el-Rufai in Kaduna that included flyovers and roads, with some inaugurated by President Muhammadu Buhari.

On the Eneka-Igbo Etche Link Road, Wike said the road has linked up two local government area. He explained that the road will reduce travel time between the Rivers State to Imo State and also ease the transportation of goods from the agrarian Etche council to markets in Port Harcourt and its environs.

Governor el-Rufai, who inaugurated the project, pointed out that though himself and Wike might be from different political parties, they share a few things in common because they wre Nigerians and believe in one Nigeria.

He commended Wike and the people of Rivers State for supporting the emergence of a southern president in the 2023 presidential election.

“I want on behalf of our presidential candidate and our party to thank you and the good people of river state for making the right choice in voting for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. It is the first time since the Fourth Republic started in 1999 that PDP was unable to get 25 percent in Rivers State.

“It shows that the people of Rivers can differentiate and they know when to vote for quality and they voted quality over political sentiments. We want to thank you for providing that leadership Governor Wike.”

He urged Wike, who he described as staunch believer in the unity of Nigeria, to continue to work together with others of like minds to make Nigeria an egalitarian, progressive and prosperous society.

“I want to assure you on behalf of the Northern APC governors that stood up and insisted that after eight years of President Buhari, power should shift to the South was an act not only of belief in one Nigeria, but also in our enlightened self interest.

“This country has the potential to lead the African continent and indeed, the black race. But, only when Nigerian leaders come together and do what is best for the majority of our people. This is what the northern APC governors stood for.

“This is what we believe Governor Wike stands for and this is part of the reason that I am here to extend our hand of fellowship to Your Excellency, Governor Nyesom Wike and the people of Rivers state, for us to continue to work together as brothers and sisters to make Nigeria a better place for everyone, no matter what religion, ethnicity, tribe, colour or creed.”

He described the Eneka-Igbo Etche Link Road as a very important road that symbolises the quality of governance governor Wike has continued to provide to Rivers State.

Meanwhile, Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed has condemned the attack on him by pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, for stating Federal Government’s position on the 2023 elections.

The minister responded to the organisation’s attack in an interview with newsmen on Thursday in Washington.

Afenifere had berated the minister for admonishing Peter Obi, the Labour Party presidential candidate for inciting people to violence over the outcome of the February 25 presidential elections.

Responding, the minister said the attack on him was borne out of frustration and anger on the loss of their investment on Obi’s election.

“It is clear from what they said that Afenifere invested heavily on Peter Obi’s presidency, and they failed woefully, that is the reason why they are lamenting.

“They have refused to get over the loss of what they invested in Obi’s presidency campaign. But the earlier they do, the better for them,’’ he said

He said Afenifere had lost its reputation and relevance as the voice of the South-West.

“Fortunate were days when Afenifere sneezes the whole country will catch cold. It is not the same thing right now. When Afenifere talks and you begin to ask yourself, which Afenifere? you know what that means,’’ he said.

He stressed his position that there was no provision in INEC laws that allows the Commission to transmit the results of election electronically.

Mohammed said that the entire process from voting to collation to sorting to tabulation and transmission was manual.

He said the laws setting up INEC, gives the Commission the right to determine the mode of elections, the mode of collation and transmission of results.

The minister also responded to a call by a civic organisation, Integrity Group calling for his national apology over the admonition of Obi.

He said the group had failed to understand the position of the Federal Government on the unacceptable postures of the LP presidential candidate

“I said Peter Obi and the Labour Party should stop inciting people to violence since they have submitted themselves to the election tribunal..

“They should stop asking people to go out on the streets, they should stop the reckless statement that if the President-elect is sworn-in, it will be the end of democracy,’’ he said.