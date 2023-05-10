From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Osun State Police Command has arrested two suspects, Naheem Segun (46) and Suraju Isiaka (33), for alleged goat theft.

The suspects were said to have admitted stealing the goats which they usually sell between N5,000 and N10,000.

The police spokesperson in the state, SP Yemisi Opalola, told Journalists that the suspects were arrested at 3:10am along Odeomu-Sekona area with 15 she-goat allegedly stolen in different part of the state.

Opalola stated that police team from safer highway patrols arrested the suspects with 14 live and one dead she-goats in their possession.

She said, upon interrogation, the suspects confessed to have stolen the goats from different locations in Osogbo, Ikirun and lla-Orangun.

“They confessed that they intend to sell the stolen goats to one lya Bisola at Mile-12 Lagos.

“More so, the suspects confessed to have been operating in Osun State since 2019.

“The suspects stated further that their time of operation is between 8pm to 10pm before night guards at various locations report for duty.

“The suspects also affirmed that those stolen goats are usually sold for prices ranging from N5,000 to N10,000,” Opalola stated.