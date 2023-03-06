Ahead of the semi-final game against Nigeria, Gambia’s hat trick hero, Steve Biko has declared the team ready for the game.

Biko was the star of the quarterfinal against South Sudan as he netted a hat trick in the encounter.

While speaking on the upcoming game against Nigeria, Biko said they are preparing strongly for the game and he is willing to add to his tally.

” We are preparing strongly and scoring goals is very important.

“I’m very happy to score many goals and contribute to helping the team reach this stage. “During the qualifying tournament in Mauritania, I only played two matches, so I could not express myself.

“In this tournament the situation is different and I am trying hard to show my true level”, he said.