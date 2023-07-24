From Tony Osauzo, Benin

The Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, CFR, has comforted grieving family members of the founding chairman of DAAR Communications, and African Independent Television, AIT, Chief Raymond Dokpesi, over the pain caused by the death of their Patriarch.

He gave his words of comfort when he received family members who visited him in his Palace in Benin City, where he pledged his support for the Dokpesi family, friends and well-wishers.

The traditional ruler who promised to keep the family in prayers, recalled how the late Dokpesi gave free AIT live media coverage to his Coronation event in 2016, noting that his memory will remain evergreen.

“We will keep on praying for you. May God almighty and our ancestors grant our prayers. We are here for you. We will do our best to support you all the time.

“I want to assure you that we will do our best, personal and official to keep on supporting the Dokpesi family, and his friends.

“We also had an idea of the challenges he had. He stood by his challenges and he came out stronger”, the Oba said.

Earlier in his address to the Benin throne, Raymond Dokpesi Junior, eldest son of the deceased, thanked the Oba for his kind affection towards the Dokpesi’s family and wise counsel before, during and after the funeral of their father.

Dokpesi Junior, who was joined by his uncle, Mr Cyril Dokpesi and other family members, friends and well-wishers, spoke about the loss and touched on the death of his father during the visit and solicited for prayers from the Benin throne to enable them defeat the vicissitudes of life.