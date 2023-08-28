From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

President Bola Tinubu, yesterday, said a bold decision needs to be taken with collective sacrifices to build a strong nation.

President Tinubu who said Nigeria can no longer continue to be indebted to foreign countries spoke in Abuja at the 63rd Annual General Conference of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA).

According to him, “to build a great nation, we must make bold decisions; even though it may be painful at the moment, it is not about you and me. It is about our generation yet unborn.”

Tinubu, who declared the cinference open said there was hope for a great Nigeria and called for the cooperation and support of private sector operators.

“It is a shame not to have electricity for most homes in Nigeria. It is unacceptable, and we must vanish it,” President Tinubu stated and added that the NBA is strategic in building the nation.

“You are learned, and I want to learn. What is it that I am doing right, let me know so that I do better, and whatever I am doing wrong, tell me, and I will change”, he charged the NBA.

In his key not address at the conference, Mr. Tony O. Elumelu,

Founder, The Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF), noted that nation building is a call to arms as it is vital and a necessity.

Elumelu who lamented that

“our country has experienced division – unnecessary division and the squandering of heritage, said nation building at its core,

is the intricate process of forging a cohesive, harmonious, and united society, out of diverse individuals, culture, and ideologies.

“It is the art of constructing a shared identity, purpose, and vision that transcends all individual interests.

While calling on Nigerians to join hands in the task of building a great nation, the philanthropist said, ‘Transforming Nigeria is a journey that demands our collective dedication, building across political affiliations, ethnic differences, and socioeconomic differences, as it is not the responsibility of our government alone.

“It was his submissions that great nations start with great people and not just great leaders. Our private sector, our philanthropies, our civil society, all citizens must be brought together and be empowered – as real, valued and executing partners for this national renewal, this nation building.”

He said “it behoves us all to collaborate in unity to reset Nigeria. So, what does this mean? For me this is nothing less than a fundamental renewal of the social and economic infrastructure of Nigeria.

‘The contract between a nation and its people. Nation building is not a quick fix, it entails sacrifices. We cannot keep doing the same things and expect different outcomes.

Let us lead our nation building, by laying those important foundations for our nation – let us renew our infrastructure. When I talk of infrastructure, I do not mean just roads or rail, bridges, or ports, I mean the following:

“ Investment in our youth – we need to renew our commitment to our youth, provide them with the means to succeed in Nigeria – not beyond Nigeria. This means not just investment in our education system, but in our entrepreneurial culture.

Nigeria is a nation of entrepreneurs -you know me as an investor and champion of entrepreneurs – I know the social and economic returns entrepreneurship creates.

Let us create a joined-up government task force to champion at the highest level, our young and our entrepreneurs.

In my engagement with fellow private sector leaders, my message is simple: We must see ourselves as the engine of innovation, the source of investment, and the creators of jobs. This is exactly what we have achieved at the Tony Elumelu Foundation.

In his speech at the event, the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, (AGF), Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), said his administration will pursue people centred justice system through firm adherence to the rule of law.

The AGF who described the rule of law as the core pillar of democracy said an independent judiciary will promote unbiased and courageous justice system.