… Pledges to work with govs to fastrack development

By Lukman Olabiyi

President Bola Tinubu yesterday insisted that there is urgent need to stop the bleeding in the nation’s financial system through speedy actions, saying he decided not participate in the arbitrage entrenched in the country’s commercial system in order to rescue the country from collapsing.

The president stated this in Lagos at a state banquet organised for him by the Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

President Tinubu who arrived the Lagos House, Marina at about 3.40pm, after his visit to Ogun State said,’’ We need to stop the bleeding of our finances through speedy actions, of fuel subsidy, we had no choice from there we must reengineer the effectiveness of control and management of our resources in order to meet the obligation owed to Nigerians by politicians. We are on and I am standing here reassuring you that I will not relent in working with all of you with available resources.

‘’You can afford to go under, you can afford to be Father Christmas to neighbouring countries. We can’t just afford the petrol subsidy and it is getting a hold on the foreign exchange. I could say I want to share in the benefits and participate in the arbitrage but God forbid. No. that is why you elected me, it chose me to bring about changes that will benefit not only you but you grand children and our tomorrow”, he said.

Tinubu reiterated his readiness to work with governors to return Nigeria to a resilient economy.

The president said: “It was Tunde Fashola who was telling me that every time I fly across, I should look down and see so much dusty, unpaved roads, as well as incomplete projects. Yes, I’ve seen them, and I will see more. But I promise to work with the governors through an open door policy that will return Nigeria from the bricks to a resilient economy. Be ready you governors.

“I know what I’m going to do from Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and on, and I want us to be partners so that we can rescue our country and make it whole again.”

President Tinubu also thanked party members and faithful for keeping the faith with him on the long tortuous journey to the presidency.

He added: “I’m very grateful. I thank my Vice President, you shall receive the joy of giving, the joy of perseverance, joy of resilience and endurance, you will see the reward for this country, it’s going to prosper and be prosperous.

“I say thank you to all of you and I appreciate tonight. I will continue to appreciate more when we work together to dissect the possible economic prosperity of our nation in favour of our children. I’m also glad to see former Governor Akinwunmi Ambode. God bless you all.”

After receiving a gift of Adamu Orisa symbol from Governor Sanwo-Olu, President Tinubu who thanked and commended everyone who believes in the positive Nigerian project with him promised to bring about changes that will benefit all, operate an open door policy and as well re-engineer the financial system of the country to enviable heights

The host, Lagos State Governor, Sanwo-olu, promised to join hands with the President’s administration in rebuilding Nigeria to an unprecedented height.

Dignitaries at the event were Vice President Kashim Shetimma, First Lady Oluremi Tinubu who arrived about 4.17pm, National Assembly members, led by Senate President Godswill Akpabio, and House of Representatives Speaker Tajudeen Abass. Also there were Governors AbdulRahman AbdulRasaq (Kwara), Dapo Abiodun (Ogun), Hope Uzodimma (Imo), Abdullahi Sule (Nasarrawa), Babagana Zulum (Borno), Alex Otti (Abia), Fr. Hyacinth Alia (Benue), Bassey Otu (Cross River), Duoye Diri (Bayelsa), Yahaya Bello (Kogi) and Acting Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa (Ondo).

Deputy Governor Obafemi Hamzat, former Governors Akinwunmi Ambode (Lagos) and Abdullahi Ganduje (Kano) and former Lagos Deputy Governor Femi Pedro, were also at the event.

Others at the state reception also included

National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Abdullahi Adamu, National Secretary Iyiola Omisore, State Chairman Cornelius Ojelabi, Chairman of Nigeria Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire , Chief of Staff to the President Femi Gbajabiamila, and members of the Governance Advisory Council (GAC).

Business leaders were led by Aliko Dangote and Alhaji Rasak Okoya. Royal fathers of Awori extraction were also present at the reception.

Former Lagos governors -Fashola, Ambode and Sanwo-Olu also had their moment of reunion where they presented Tinubu with the Lagos symbol of Eyo.

Former Governor Akinwunmi Ambode was perhaps the star guest at the event being the first time he would be reuniting with Tinubu and Fashola in over four years. The former governor, decked in a royal blue agbada with matching cap, heartily mingled with his predecessor and successor. Governor Sanwo-Olu thereafter took him to greet fellow governors and others at the reception.