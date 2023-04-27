From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

Nkwo Nnewi Butchers Association (NNBA) has re-assured meat consumers in Nnewi that it would never relent in its efforts to insuring healthy meat supply to the market as it called on the Anambra State government to checkmate indiscriminate cow slaughtering in the community.

Chairman of the association who controls Nkwo Nnewi and Agbo-Edo meat markets, Mr Nonso Onyetube gave the assurance while answering questions on the activities of butchers under his control.

He said that his association never compromised in their business, adding that cows slaughtered at Nkwo Nnewi on a daily basis were always inspected by veterinary doctors to ensure they were healthy for human consumption.

“The only teething problem we have is bringing into the market meat from cows slaughtered indiscriminately at various locations in Nnewi outside the control of our association.

“Some of them supply dead cows meat and cows used for sacrifice. The situation has become so uncontrollable that it is up to the Anambra State government to take up responsibility in the fight to stop the supply of unhealthy meat to consumers. I can’t handle it anymore. It’s beyond my control.

“If the government wants to stop that, it knows what to do. It’s only the government taskforce that can handle it. I’m in charge of Nkwo Nnewi and Agbo-Edo markets and I make sure that we comply with the rules. We make every effort to keep our slaughter clean. And we appeal to the government to help us build a modern abattoir here,” the chairman said.

Mr Onyetube said the association had been able to construct one of the access roads to their slaughterhouse but appealed to the government to assist them in constructing the remaining ones for easy access and smooth business transactions.

On the rumour that the State government through the Ministry of Health had set up a task force to visit meat markets soon in Nnewi and other places, the Chairman said he was yet to be briefed about that.

He also denied an allegation that his members were using used tyres to roast cow skins. He said he had banned the practice at the slaughterhouse long ago. He said the association had a steady water supply to process their meat.