From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has emphasised the need to nurture and sustain democracy for the genuine progress and development of Nigeria and the broader African region.

He stated this when he received leaders of the Senate led by its President, Godswill Akpabio at the State House, Abuja yesterday.

The lawmakers visited to congratulate him on his emergence as Chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Authority of Heads of State and Government.

“Democracy must survive. We need it to make progress. We have to send the right signal to the rest of the world particularly outside Africa that we mean business,” Tinubu said in a statement by his Special Adviser on Special Duties, Communications and Strategy, Dele Alake.

The president described his unexpected and unanimous election as the chair of the body comprising 16 West African heads of government as a call to service that necessitates additional dedication and perseverance.

Tinubu who said his election came as a vote of confidence by fellow leaders in the region described the new position as “additional responsibility we must bear for the good of Africa.”

“With encouragement like this from you and other channels, the credit means more work.”

Tinubu pledged not to let Nigerians down in the discharge of his responsibilities in spite of the current challenges.

Akpabio said the election of President Tinubu during his first outing with the regional body was a testament to the high esteem in which his colleagues hold him.

“We came to congratulate you on the laurel that you brought back home. On the first day, you were in the chambers of ECOWAS, your Brother-Presidents unanimously elected you to lead them. Your emergence signified the renewed hope you brought to Nigerians.”

Akpabio said the Senate and the entire National Assembly would continue to support the President to deliver on his mandate and accomplish his vision for a more prosperous Nigeria.