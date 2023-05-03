From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has urged Nigerians not to give up on a new Nigeria, calling on all to love the country.

He made the plea as a special guest of honour during a virtual launch and unveiling of a book: “Osinbajo Strides: Defining Moments of an Innovative Leader.”

The 29-chapter book was put together by 25 journalists and writers known as the “PYO Collective,” and the foreword was written by former Head of State, Abdulsalami Abubakar.

The authors are Richard Akinnola, Azu Ishiekwene, Garba Mohammed, Donu Kogbara, Etim Etim, Arukaino Umukoro, Sadiq Abdullateef, Fatima Mamman-Daura, James Akpandem, Mustapha Ogunsakin, Dayo Akintobi, Wale Adeduro, Columba Ogah, Haruna Abdullahi, Temilade Okesanjo, Olaolu Beckley, Jude Zoho, Oreoluwa Ogunbiyi, Vitalis Obidiaghaa, Seun Bisuga, Seyi Gesinde, Faith Dafe-Joseph, Muritala Ayinla, Abimbola Olaniyan and Ibrahim Bature.

Former Guardian Newspapers editor, Jahman Anikulapo, was the book’s editorial consultant.

According to Osinbajo, “public service for all of us who love this nation and its peoples unconditionally only terminates when we die. Our country deserves our commitment and service. And I commend you all, compatriots in the public service, especially those who are not public servants, and social activists for your steadfastness through the years.

“As we march on towards a new Nigeria, we must not give up. So, I would want us to leave this event with a paraphrase of what Chimamanda said a few moments ago; ‘we who love this country must not give up because love is persistent’..”

The vice president, who thanked the authors, said: “On behalf of Dolly, my dear wife, my family, and the OVP team, I thank you all, and I dedicate this book to the people of our country to whom we always owe the duty and responsibility of selfless service.”

President Muhammadu Buhari, who was represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, was the father of the day, while former Head of State, Yakubu Gowon, chaired the virtual event.

Gowon described Osinbajo as a leader who brought a collaborative approach to governance.

He thanked Osinbajo for his service to the nation, adding that the vice presiden will leave the office as one of the most effective vice presidents the country has ever produced.

“Osinbajo is known for his collaborative approach to governance which has enabled him to work effectively with different stakeholders in achieving common goals. As you all know, Osinbajo has been at the forefront of ground-breaking initiatives that have transformed Nigeria’s economy and its people.

“The vice president has always exhibited a passion for innovation and commitment to the development of Nigeria. Osinbajo is one of the most effective vice presidents Nigeria has ever had. And that is why I said congratulations to this government. The vice president has put in a lot of effort with the kind of work he’s done.”