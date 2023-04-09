Pastor Chris Okotie, Founder, Household of God Church, has said that there is need to end partisanism to sustain the nation’s democracy and to take Nigeria to the next level.

Okotie who spoke during a national television programme said Nigeria needs a man who is away from all of these partisan concepts to move the country forward.

Okotie who spoke on message of hope for Nigeria and Nigerians, said religion polarises Nigerians and it cannot solve the problem of Nigeria, saying Nigeria has undergone maybe a certain processes to a realisation that religion can’t not solve the nation’s problems.

“If we are going to be strong as united nation, we must ensue religion, we must find a way to look at Nigeria as a corporate entity that embraces all the ethnicities and all of the religious facets that make Nigeria what it is.

“Looking at the politics of Nigeria, you know particularly from the primaries that we saw during the recent past, that can never solve the problems of our nation. We need a man who is away from all of these partisan concepts,” he said.