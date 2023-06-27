From Tony Osauzo, Benin

A Pan-Benin Socio-cultural organization, Benin Consultative Forum, said yesterday that the time has come for the Benin nation to rethink its leadership and re-establish its prime place among the comity of ethnic nationalities in the country.

The group in a statement signed by its Publicity Secretary, Rasaq Bello, at the end of its inaugural meeting in Benin City, said the forum was formed to promote the interest of Benin Nation within Nigeria.

“We are therefore poised to support our youths, women and the vast majority of the Benin people in all ramifications to reinvent our prime place not only in Edo State but in Nigeria.

“The Forum is set to reach out to the traditional institutions and opinion leaders and well-meaning Edo Benin people across the globe”, the statement said.

It explained that of part its objectives, the Forum plans to create avenues for reaffirmation of the sterling pedigree of the Benin Nation and its people.

Besides, the statement disclosed that a Roundtable Dialogue was being planned by the Forum at which important matters concerning the forum’s objectives are to be discussed.