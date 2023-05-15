• says Odumodu not ESN member

From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has vowed to chase out criminals in South East especially those it noted has been on its wanted list impersonating as members of the group.

Spokesperson of the group,Emma Powerful who disclosed this in a statement while debunking some criminals recently killed by the Anambra Police command as members of its security outfit,the Eastern Security Network (ESN) noted that the allegations were lies and propaganda intended to smear the image of IPOB.

Powerful said “That claim is nothing but the usual lie and propaganda against IPOB and ESN being propagated by the Nigerian Security apparatus to discredit our genuine struggle for self determination in the International community.

Further speaking on the notorious armed robbery gang led by ” Odumodu” recently neutralised in Anamabra State,he said “The criminal gang led by Odumodu, who was murdered by the Nigeria Security Agents recently in Anambra State, were not IPOB members nor ESN Operatives.

“In fact, the murdered criminals were among the names that one of our leaders, Mazi Chinasa Nworu, publicly announced as among the criminals being used to impersonate ESN operatives while tormenting our people during one of his radio Biafra broadcast last month.

“It is on that very broadcast that he declared them wanted and promised a reward for anyone who can give tips on how to arrest and detain them.

“By this very action, IPOB made it clear to all and sundry that these criminals are not ESN Operatives or IPOB members”. Powerful declared.

He also added “We are not surprised that the Nigeria government and her Security Agencies are feeding the public with falsehood because IPOB is their worst nightmare.

“The news that Police had gunned down IPOB members and recovered rockets launchers and Ak47 rifles, are all garbage, false and laughable because IPOB and ESN Operatives don’t indulge in criminalities or enforce non-existing seat at home orders.

“Everyone should go back and listen to the video where the agents called those guys criminals”.

Meanwhile, Powerful has revealed names of criminals in their wanted list operating in Anambra and Imo State ,impersonating as its members.

He gave the names as :”Temple aka Butuzo, Calistus Ochiagha, Kpakpando, Obere, Zuma, Sky, 50cent, Oberensi, Uduego, Ojinmiri, Ifeanyi, Agama and Edge”.

“All the above-mentioned gang members carrying out criminal activities between Anambra and Imo States are not IPOB members nor ESN Operatives.

“IPOB is an upright organisation and cannot involve in any criminalities in Biafraland or anywhere. We can’t force unwilling people to support the struggle, and neither are we going to kidnap or snatch cars of the same people we are fighting to free from Nigerian bondage.

“We are waiting for the day Nigeria Government will blame IPOB and ESN for the political and economic quagmire that the government of Nigeria have landed them.

“IPOB is whiter than white and whiter than snow, so we remain resolute towards the restoration of the Independent State of Biafra. The Nigeria Government blackmail and propaganda can’t change our resolve and cannot move our objective”. Powerful insisted.