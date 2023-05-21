From Okwe Obi, Abuja

Evangelist Alice Kalu has said Christians now live in perilous times which requires them to be committed to God.

Kalu stated this at the launch of her book titled: ‘Living in this Perilous Time,’ yesterday in Abuja.

She said the publication of the literature was as a result of the encounter she had with God to share the good news.

According to her, the challenges of life should not deter christians from living up to the mandates of the gospel of Jesus Christ.

“I had an encounter some years back. At that time I just realized that what I was going through, even though the Bible talks about the perilous times, but what I was also going through was perilous.

“Even in the family unit it could be a moment of difficulties. All that the Bible requires us to do as children of God is not to wallow in sin and sadness, but to brace up to, and use the word of God as a weapon to overcome adversaries.

“So, that was how the whole idea came about. At a point, I was able to overcome. It became my own testimony.

“So, I felt the need to share it to others. I know we are all Christians and believers but most times the way we are supposed to attend to issues to live as an over comer most times, we do not do all of that. We see how challenges are overcoming us” she said.

She said the book took her about two years to write it, adding that she did not want to rush the work in order not to make mistake since the message cuts across everybody.

She disclosed that she would be publishing another book in no distance time.

“It took me two years to write the book because I wanted the book to come out very sound. I wanted to take my time.

“I did not want to rush it because I know that a lot of people need the message. I intend to take the book everywhere because it talks about the power we have. We do not wrestle against flesh and blood.

“We wrestle against principalities and powers, evil rulers. So we all need the word of God. It is required that as children of God, we should speak the word of God into our lives. I am actually writing another book,” she said.

The event had in attendance Nigeria’s first female pilot, Captain Chinyere Kalu; President, When Women Pray, Apostle Opuaya Agha among others.