From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The immediate past Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN) has said that he invested in the education sector to contribute immensely to the development of Kebbi State.

Malami,also explained that his main goal for investing in the Educational sector is to give his contributions to the growth and development of his dear State, Kebbi and the Nigeria at large.

He stated this at the 3rd Speech and Prize Giving Day Ceremony of Rayhaan Model Academy, held Birnin Kebbi.

“Your Excellency, distinguished Ladies and Gentlemen, when we conceived the idea of establishing the school in 2013, our goal was to give our modest contribution to the growth and development of our dear state and the nation through the promotion of education.

“The dream was to open a reliable avenue through which our communities, especially children, can have access to good, solid, functional and affordable education and ultimately, build their future and actualize their dreams and potentials.”

He further emphasized that he embarked on this investment to be part in taking Kebbi State out of poor performance in the National Examinations.

“We embarked on this important project conscious of the fact that our State was considered as one of the educationally disadvantaged states in the country. We were also aware of the low pass grades recorded by our children over the years in the National Examination Council (NECO), Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (SSCE), National Business and Technical Education Examination (NABTEB) and Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

“We therefore took up the challenge to selflessly and consciously invest in education to reverse the negative trend and improve the education fortunes of our dear State. This is our own way of giving back to the society which nurtured us into the men and women that we are today.” Malami added.

Earlier speaking, the Board Chairman of the Academy Malam Isiyaku Abdullahi and the Acting Principal Mr. Aminu Alfred Machael commended the proprietor for creating enabling environment that allows both staff and students to discharge their responsibilities conveniently and effectively.

