Famous actresses, Chidinma and Chidiebere Aneke aka the Aneke Twins have opened up on how they had to hawk on the streets of Enugu to support their mum after their dad died.

They made the disclosure while addressing students at the Promasidor Harness Your Dream career guidance initiative held at Queen’s School, Enugu, recently.

Speaking, Chidiebere said: “When our father was alive we had everything but when he died, everything changed. There was nobody to help and so we decided to inspire ourselves. If we had the kind of opportunity that you now have, we wouldn’t have studied the courses we studied in school. We were in our church drama group and then found out that we had the talent for acting.

READ ALSO: Movie: 2019 elections, Tuface Idibia and The Power of One

“Somebody invited us and then we began to act but we were still hawking akara (bean cake) and bread to support our mum and going to school. But after school, we went for auditioning. We found out that we needed to know more about acting.”

The 32-year-old twins joined Nollywood in 1999 and had their first break in Desperate Twins were they acted lead. To date they have featured in over 80 Nollywood movies and won several awards.

Among others, the celebrity twins commended Promasidor for sponsoring the project. Earlier, the

Enugu State Commissioner for Education, Prof. Uche Eze had appreciated Promasidor Nigeria for bringing Harness Your Dream to the state.

A CSR initiative of Promasidor Nigeria Limited, Harness Your Dream has been held in Lagos, Ogun State and Abuja.