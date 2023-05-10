…… Says 2023 UTME still ongoing

By Gabriel Dike

The management of Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) says it has not announced any candidate as the overall best in the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

A section of the media, and online declared 15-year-old Joy Mmesoma Ejikeme, a student of Anglican Girls Secondary School (AGSS), Nnewi, Anambra State with a score of 362 as the overall best candidate for the 2023 UTME.

Before her declaration, another 15-year-old boy, Lotanna Azuokeke of Bishop Otubelu Juniorate , Trans Ekulu, Enugu State, who scored 337 was initially declared as the overall best candidate in the UTME.

The Head, Public Affairs and Protocol of JAMB, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, told Daily Sun that the board has not announced the overall best candidate for the 2023 UTME.

His words: “It is not true. We are still conducting exams.”

Another senior JAMB staff told our Correspondent that it is only the board after the conclusion of the UTME that can announce the overall best candidate.

“Did the board write her or the school letter declaring Joy Ejikeme as the overall best candidate for the 2023 UTME. Did the school get a call from JAMB that she is the overall best candidate.

“The school and those declaring Joy Ejikeme as the overall best candidate should wait until the ongoing UTME ends. JAMB rescheduled some candidates, who are still writing the matriculation exam. The board has not communicated to any candidate as the overall best candidate for the 2023 UTME.

The Registrar of JAMB, Prof. Is-shaq Oloyede will do so at the appropriate time.”

Recalled that some newspapers, online and television stations are celebrating Joy Mmesoma Ejikeme of AGSS Nnewi as the overall best candidate for the 2023 UTME with a score of 362.

Earlier, some online had also celebrated 15-year-old Lotanna Azuokeke as the overall best candidate for the UTME.

Reasons for their declaration is that Azuokeke scored 99 in Mathematics, the highest recorded in the UTME and as overall best with a score of 337.